Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,330 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of Arcosa worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Arcosa by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACA shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Arcosa Price Performance

ACA stock opened at $88.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.25. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.98 and a 52-week high of $89.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.06 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.85%.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

