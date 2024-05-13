Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.57 Million Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 414.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $127.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.00. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $138.50.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

