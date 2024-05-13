Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,331 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $121.53 on Monday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $87.07 and a 1 year high of $122.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.20.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,908,778.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,600 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

