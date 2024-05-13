Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 852 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Balchem worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Balchem by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Balchem by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Balchem by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Balchem

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $2,320,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,183.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,183.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 9,180 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total value of $1,435,476.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,362.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,630 shares of company stock worth $12,608,149 over the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $156.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.72. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $159.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.66 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

