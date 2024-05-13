Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,826 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 8.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark cut their target price on Baidu from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC decreased their price target on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.64.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $108.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $94.25 and a one year high of $156.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.11.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

