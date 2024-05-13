Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVTS. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.41.

Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.52. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. The business had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $184,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,061,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $184,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,061,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $115,550.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,538,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,784,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,429 shares of company stock worth $352,459. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,009,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,976,000 after buying an additional 232,496 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $31,869,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,524 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 605,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,360,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 112,551 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

