Needham & Company LLC Boosts Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target to $106.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Camtek Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $90.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.39. Camtek has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $95.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.67.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 574.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in Camtek by 1,436.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 524.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

