Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $213.60.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONTO

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

NYSE ONTO opened at $224.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.35. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $86.04 and a fifty-two week high of $233.84. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,773.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,170 shares of company stock valued at $8,266,955 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,728,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $9,399,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 854.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,266,000 after acquiring an additional 265,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.