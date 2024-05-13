Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

PYCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.74. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,844,000 after buying an additional 710,370 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 38.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,657,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,020 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,228,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,471,000 after purchasing an additional 545,984 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,214,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,384,000 after purchasing an additional 79,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,068,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,045,000 after purchasing an additional 215,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

