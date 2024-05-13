Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CFO Sells $345,777.12 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Netflix stock opened at $610.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.61 and a 1-year high of $639.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,558,598,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

