Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CFO Sells $345,777.12 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Netflix Stock Down 0.2 %
Netflix stock opened at $610.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.61 and a 1-year high of $639.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.98.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Netflix
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.15.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Netflix
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.