Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,568 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $90,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $725,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,965.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $725,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,965.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,928.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,462 shares of company stock worth $23,782,885. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $136.70 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $148.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.08. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.28.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

