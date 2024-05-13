New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Conduent by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 455,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 144,946 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent Trading Down 2.9 %

Conduent stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $756.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.00 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNDT. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Conduent in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

