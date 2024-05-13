New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on Byline Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Byline Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BY opened at $23.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $153.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.35 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

Insider Transactions at Byline Bancorp

In related news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 7,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.65 per share, with a total value of $146,676.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,835,145 shares in the company, valued at $244,395,744.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 2,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.76 per share, with a total value of $60,141.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,828,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,550,151.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 7,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.65 per share, for a total transaction of $146,676.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,835,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,395,744.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,060 shares of company stock worth $208,084 and sold 28,409 shares worth $598,238. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

