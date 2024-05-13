New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAFT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,240,000 after acquiring an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total value of $71,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,697.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAFT

Safety Insurance Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SAFT opened at $83.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.78 and a 52-week high of $88.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.25 and its 200-day moving average is $79.55.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.75%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.