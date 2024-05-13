New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 296 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Scholastic by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 4,475.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Scholastic

In other Scholastic news, EVP Iole Lucchese sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $13,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 579,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,410,566.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Scholastic Stock Down 0.6 %

Scholastic stock opened at $35.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.21 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

