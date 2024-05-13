New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,855,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 34,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,185,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 0.6 %

ABG opened at $224.82 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.40 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.28 and its 200 day moving average is $214.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 30.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $826,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

