New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 4,334 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 240.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $13.22 on Monday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $653.33 million, a P/E ratio of -220.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $417.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

