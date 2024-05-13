New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 188,162 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188,162 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,597,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,724 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,212,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,630,000 after purchasing an additional 350,726 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 67.5% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 350,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 141,403 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 500,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 83,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 21.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 358,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $24.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $29.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBCF shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

In other news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $94,216.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,806.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

