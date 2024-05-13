NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP) Short Interest Down 15.4% in April

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NewLake Capital Partners Price Performance
NLCP opened at $20.25 on Monday. NewLake Capital Partners has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23.
NewLake Capital Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. This is a boost from NewLake Capital Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 properties comprised of 14 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.
