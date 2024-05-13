Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $221.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $190.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

NXST stock opened at $172.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $187.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.07 and a 200 day moving average of $161.12.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Strober sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $167,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,219.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,452.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Strober sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $167,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,219.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,508 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,950 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

