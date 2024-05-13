Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Nkarta from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

NKTX opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $308.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.88. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $16.24.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nkarta news, Director Simeon George acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,548,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,483,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 282.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

