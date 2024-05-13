Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after buying an additional 12,070,681 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,684,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,328 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,316,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,043 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,035,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,453,856,000 after purchasing an additional 335,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,064,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,279,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,910 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,829 shares of company stock valued at $36,971,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $168.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.41 and a 12 month high of $174.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.32 and a 200 day moving average of $143.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

