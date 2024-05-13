Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NWBO opened at $0.49 on Monday. Northwest Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.

Get Northwest Biotherapeutics alerts:

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.