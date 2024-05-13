Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 110 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 7.9% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,019,624,364.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 952,258,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,855,415,148.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,019,624,364.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 952,258,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,855,415,148.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,174,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,652,270. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.62.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.1 %

AMZN stock opened at $187.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.25 and a 52 week high of $191.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

