Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.00.
A number of research firms have commented on NVMI. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nova in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NVMI opened at $193.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.02 and its 200-day moving average is $149.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.40. Nova has a one year low of $89.59 and a one year high of $198.71.
Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.78 million. Nova had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nova will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.
