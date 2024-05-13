Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

NVMI stock opened at $193.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.40. Nova has a 12-month low of $89.59 and a 12-month high of $198.71.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. Nova had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nova will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Nova by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 604,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,202,000 after buying an additional 259,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nova by 118.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,139,000 after purchasing an additional 231,862 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Nova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,661,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Nova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,638,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Nova by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 276,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69,249 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

