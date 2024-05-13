Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Posts Earnings Results

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Novavax updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Novavax Stock Up 98.7 %

NVAX opened at $8.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Novavax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

