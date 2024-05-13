NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stock Position Decreased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NRG Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

NRG Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $83.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $84.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.85.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

