NTV Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,374 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.0% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $951.55.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $898.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $280.46 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $878.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $667.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

