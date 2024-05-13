Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NULG opened at $75.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.24.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.