NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.2% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Argus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $951.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $898.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $878.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $667.48. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $280.46 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.