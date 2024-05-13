NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.51% from the stock’s previous close.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.05.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $898.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $878.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $667.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $280.46 and a twelve month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.