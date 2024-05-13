NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.54

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE NXG opened at $40.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.01. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

