NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.60.

Shares of NXPI opened at $261.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $161.23 and a one year high of $264.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.16 and its 200-day moving average is $224.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

