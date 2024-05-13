O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in O-I Glass by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1,538.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 29.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

O-I Glass Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OI stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $13.67. 35,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $23.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

