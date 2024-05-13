Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Critical Contrast

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp 12.88% 7.74% 0.82% Oak Ridge Financial Services 15.78% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Valley National Bancorp and Oak Ridge Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valley National Bancorp 2 4 3 0 2.11 Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.74%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Valley National Bancorp pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.0% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp $3.36 billion 1.17 $498.51 million $0.85 9.09 Oak Ridge Financial Services $35.36 million 1.33 $5.74 million $2.13 7.98

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services. Oak Ridge Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valley National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile financing; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans. It also invests in various securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and provides international banking services, such as standby and documentary letters of credit, and related products, as well as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, and foreign wire transfers services. In addition, the company offers investment services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses; and trusts investment strategies designed for various investment profiles and objectives. Further, it provides trust services, such as living and testamentary trusts, investment management, custodial and escrow services, and estate administration to individuals; tax credit advisory services; brokerage services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as owns real estate related investments. Additionally, the company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services; receivable, payment, and security solution, merchant, payroll processing, and liquidity services; credit cards; and drive-in and night deposit, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, and safe deposit facility services. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services. The company also provides health savings accounts, identity theft protection, wealth management, cash management, and remote deposit capture services; and auto, home, small business, renters, life, boat and watercraft, classic car, motorcycle, flood, pet, and umbrella insurance products. It operates through a network of branches in Oak Ridge, Greensboro, and Summerfield, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

