Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $335.00

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 335 ($4.21) and last traded at GBX 335.40 ($4.21), with a volume of 3115774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 348.30 ($4.38).

Ocado Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 407.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 527.32. The company has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -895.30 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ocado Group news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite bought 27,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,991.20 ($125,617.09). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 27,423 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,284. 29.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.