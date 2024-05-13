OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Down 62.3% in April

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the April 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.0 %

OMVKY stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $12.71.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.5728 dividend. This is a boost from OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.