OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.05% of OneMain worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OneMain by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after buying an additional 58,079 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 17,358 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Trading Down 1.1 %

OneMain stock opened at $50.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $53.65.

OneMain Increases Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMF. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities lowered OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on OneMain from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OMF

OneMain Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.