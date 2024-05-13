Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Announces Earnings Results

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, reports. Onex had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 66.29%. The company had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter.

Onex Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ONEXF opened at $70.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Onex has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Onex alerts:

Onex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.0741 dividend. This is an increase from Onex’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Onex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.06%.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.