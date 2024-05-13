Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.92% from the stock’s previous close.

ON has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $70.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average of $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onsemi

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 7,749.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 82,301 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 154,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,918,000 after buying an additional 73,909 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

