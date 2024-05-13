Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of ONTO opened at $224.35 on Monday. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $86.04 and a fifty-two week high of $233.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.35. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In other Onto Innovation news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $303,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $303,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,170 shares of company stock worth $8,266,955. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,649,000. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 4.2% during the first quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 92,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,254,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $951,446,000 after buying an additional 65,472 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

