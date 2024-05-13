Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Director Evan Behrens Sells 4,125 Shares

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) Director Evan Behrens sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $180,056.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Oppenheimer Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OPY opened at $43.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.19. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $44.01.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 5.90%.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Oppenheimer

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 1,225.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 44,879 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter valued at $1,293,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oppenheimer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,373,000 after buying an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 43.5% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Further Reading

