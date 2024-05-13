Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 461.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VOR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Vor Biopharma Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of VOR stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.23. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. Analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 69,436 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

