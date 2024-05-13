Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Down 61.3% in April

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 371,200 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the April 15th total of 960,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MXCHF opened at $1.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. Orbia Advance has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

