Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Down 61.3% in April

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 371,200 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the April 15th total of 960,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Orbia Advance Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MXCHF opened at $1.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. Orbia Advance has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.
About Orbia Advance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Orbia Advance
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Affordable Stocks That Won’t Stay Down Much Longer
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Amazon and the Compelling Case for 30% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.