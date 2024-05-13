Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years. Origin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

OBK opened at $33.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $36.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $155.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Origin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

