ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IX. FMR LLC grew its stake in ORIX by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 439,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,225,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 78,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIX during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,612,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ORIX during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,450,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Stock Down 2.8 %

ORIX stock opened at $108.33 on Monday. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.56 and a fifty-two week high of $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

ORIX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

