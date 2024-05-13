Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CTO Sells $27,160.62 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) CTO Jean-Olivier Racine sold 8,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $27,160.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 265,325 shares in the company, valued at $867,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jean-Olivier Racine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Jean-Olivier Racine sold 1,866 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $6,661.62.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $3.07 on Monday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.03). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 120.67% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. The business had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OM shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. CL King raised Outset Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 369.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 613,229 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 5.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 540,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 26,254 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 5.7% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $7,794,000.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

