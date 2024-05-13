PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Sells $226,129.80 in Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.2 %

PACCAR stock opened at $109.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $68.40 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.98 and its 200 day moving average is $103.51. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,116,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,079,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,104,000 after purchasing an additional 89,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,288,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,645,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,921,000 after purchasing an additional 328,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

