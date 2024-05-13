Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $6.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

PACB opened at $1.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $495.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.99. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 148.13% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,601.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,601.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock worth $218,843 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,504,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,789,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,792 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 955.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,507,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,402,000 after buying an additional 9,511,787 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,704,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,204,000 after buying an additional 2,770,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,317,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,781,000 after buying an additional 71,940 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

